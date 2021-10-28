Node Runners (NDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,215.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for about $70.34 or 0.00114818 BTC on major exchanges. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $3,215.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00207933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00098915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

NDR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

