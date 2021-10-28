Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Rises By 177.9%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 177.9% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HGBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $145,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 42,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $77,751.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,917 shares of company stock worth $138,047 and sold 190,275 shares worth $364,955. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global by 156.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 800,605 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter worth $372,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGBL stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,610. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

