Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $431-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.98 million.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

Forward Air stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,778. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

