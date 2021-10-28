Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Fujitsu updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.410-$9.410 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,965. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

