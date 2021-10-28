Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

ALSN stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 19,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

