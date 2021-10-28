Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VGZ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 1,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,338. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.66% of Vista Gold worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

