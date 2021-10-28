Zacks: Analysts Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $26.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,652. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

