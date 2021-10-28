First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 734,619 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Xcel Energy worth $138,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 338,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,169,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,471,000 after purchasing an additional 349,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,123,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

