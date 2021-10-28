iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $112.50. 79,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

