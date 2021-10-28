American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,713 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of American Express worth $575,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

NYSE AXP traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,124. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

