FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 23,999 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

