FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 1.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

