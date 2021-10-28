FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 56,470 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,470 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the second quarter worth $1,721,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 38.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 87.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nokia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NOK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 1,187,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,783,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

