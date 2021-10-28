FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.62. 2,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,954. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

