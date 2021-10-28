FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.48. The stock had a trading volume of 243,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187,830. The company has a market capitalization of $460.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $315.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

