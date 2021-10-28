FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM remained flat at $$59.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.