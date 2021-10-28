FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 324,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,151. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

