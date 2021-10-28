FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.03. 2,846,903 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

