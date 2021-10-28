FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 10,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

