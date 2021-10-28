Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Trading 12.7% Higher

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) shares traded up 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.93. 59,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 25,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Callinex Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLXF)

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

