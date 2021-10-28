Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.63, but opened at $132.90. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $143.55, with a volume of 76,267 shares.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.