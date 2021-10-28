Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $85.61 and last traded at $84.87, with a volume of 338772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 518,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

