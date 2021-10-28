Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.88. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 165,586 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $163,685.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEN. CPMG Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.