McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.19.

NYSE:MCD opened at $242.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $213,957,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

