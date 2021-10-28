Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398,811 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,164,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 233,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

