Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Trimmed by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 179,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $155.15 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $164.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several research firms have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.