CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 250 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

CE stock opened at $163.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.74. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.