Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

HZNP opened at $114.75 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

