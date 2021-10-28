Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $436.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

