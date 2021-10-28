Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Announces Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.730-$3.760 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.73-3.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.