Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $149.17

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

Several research firms have commented on NVRO. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NVRO opened at $116.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.17. Nevro has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

