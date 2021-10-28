Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,048.01

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,048.01 ($13.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,115 ($14.57), with a volume of 394,284 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,168.60 ($15.27).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,073.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,048.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.