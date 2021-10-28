Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 104,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

