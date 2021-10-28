Putnam Investments LLC Has $24.32 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 40.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $16,609,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.43.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANH opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.90. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

