Putnam Investments LLC Has $28.36 Million Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Acceleron Pharma worth $28,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XLRN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Shares of XLRN opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.33. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

