Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,591 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $42,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 43.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,115,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,124,000 after buying an additional 335,181 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $20,724,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $2,361,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 54.3% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 37,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

