Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $209.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $211.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

