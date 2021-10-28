F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

FSTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.88. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

