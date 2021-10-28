Tesco (TSCDY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesco (OTCMKTS: TSCDY):

10/20/2021 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/13/2021 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/7/2021 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/29/2021 – Tesco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

9/24/2021 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/1/2021 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 129,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

