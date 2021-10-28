Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.54. 142,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,049,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

