FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,807,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.31.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.47. 462,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,954,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.96. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.59. The stock has a market cap of $614.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

