The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. The New York Times comprises 5.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of The New York Times worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.05. 4,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,269. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

