Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 10.6% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $87,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,073 shares of company stock worth $316,283. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,747. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

