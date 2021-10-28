Islet Management LP Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $820.42. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,063. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.39 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $858.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $843.19.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

