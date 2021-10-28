Islet Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Islet Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned about 1.84% of Groupon worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 415.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 94.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $12,015,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 33,799.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

GRPN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $630.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

