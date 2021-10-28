Islet Management LP Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 301,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,132,000. XPO Logistics comprises approximately 1.2% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Islet Management LP owned about 0.26% of XPO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

