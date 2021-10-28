Islet Management LP Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 301,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,132,000. XPO Logistics comprises approximately 1.2% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Islet Management LP owned about 0.26% of XPO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.
XPO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $90.78.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.
XPO Logistics Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
