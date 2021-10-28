Brokerages Set Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT at $8.17

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $3.34 on Monday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.