Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Paychex has raised its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. Paychex has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $124.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

