Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading Up 0.4%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

