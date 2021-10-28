First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.76. 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

